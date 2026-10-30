Mich. High Court OKs Counting Ballots With Stub Errors

By Susan Smiley ( October 30, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- With Election Day less than a week away, the Michigan Supreme Court denied a bid by the Republican National Committee to review a state appellate court opinion signing off on the state's procedure for counting absentee ballots with missing tabs or with numbers that do not match the number on their secrecy sleeves....
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