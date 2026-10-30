Colo. Justices Keep Graduated Income Tax Measure On Ballot
By Zach Dupont ( October 30, 2026, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Supreme Court Friday affirmed the dismissal of a man's complaint seeking to have an initiative to raise taxes on the state's wealthiest residents removed from the ballot due to some petition entities not registering their circulators properly with the state....
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