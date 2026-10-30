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What To Know About The North Carolina Supreme Court Race

By Hayley Fowler ( October 30, 2026, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The race for one seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court pits a Democratic incumbent looking to safeguard the party's dwindling faction on the court against a former Republican state representative who could increase the GOP's stronghold on the Tar Heel State's often contentious highest bench....

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