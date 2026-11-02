SEC Says Rep Broke Fiduciary Duty With ETF Sales To Elderly
By Sydney Price ( November 2, 2026, 10:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced it has settled claims against an investment adviser and its former representative it accused of facilitating trades that were unsuitable for their clients' investment objectives....
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