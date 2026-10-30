Fed. Judge A No-Show Amid Inquiry Into Her Mental Health
By Craig Clough ( October 30, 2026, 11:59 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Ada Brown of the Northern District of Texas failed to appear Friday before a judicial investigative committee examining allegations that she abandoned her post and concerns that a mental condition may be interfering with her ability to perform her duties....
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