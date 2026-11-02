Longtime NLRB Vet Tapped As Board Advisory Atty

By Tim Ryan ( November 2, 2026, 2:36 PM EST) -- A longtime National Labor Relations Board attorney who most recently served as acting chief of staff to Chairman James Murphy will take over as solicitor to the board, leading an office that provides legal guidance to the adjudicatory side of the agency, the board announced Monday....
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