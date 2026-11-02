Tax Court Denies IRS Bid To Revisit Easement Case Ruling

By Zak Kostro ( November 2, 2026, 5:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Tax Court said Monday it won't reconsider a September opinion finding a partnership's petition was filed late because of circumstances beyond its control, saying the court has already addressed the IRS' arguments that it improperly excused the lateness of the conservation easement suit....
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