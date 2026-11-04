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Vedder Will Move NYC Staff To New Manhattan Office

By Isaac Monterose ( November 4, 2026, 6:04 PM EST) -- Vedder's New York City staff will move to a new downtown Manhattan office sometime in 2027 after the law firm signed a 49,000-square-foot lease in a 2.6-million-square-foot office tower, according to landlord Rockefeller Group....

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