Fed. Circ. Unsure How Judge Messed Up Drug Patent Ruling
By Nadia Dreid ( November 3, 2026, 8:34 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit didn't seem all too convinced Tuesday morning that a lower court committed an error in finding that healthcare company Fresenius Kabi USA had failed to prove that a pair of Heron Therapeutics patents covering a nausea drug were invalid....
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