Ex-Hospital Worker Can't Get Out Of Bias Settlement
By Melanie Dorsey ( November 3, 2026, 8:20 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge has ordered a former William Beaumont Hospital employee to honor a settlement resolving her pregnancy discrimination lawsuit, rejecting her attempts to narrow the agreement to exclude potential medical malpractice claims involving her minor child and allowing her attorneys to withdraw amid a breakdown in their relationship....
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