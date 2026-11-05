3 Factors That Can Make Or Break A Subchapter V Case

By Michael Martinez and Mary Grasta ( November 5, 2026, 10:38 AM EST) -- With its recent passage in the U.S. House of Representatives on Sept. 16, and the U.S. Senate on Sept. 28, the Bankruptcy Threshold Adjustment Act may soon increase the debt limit for Subchapter V bankruptcy. As a result, more struggling small businesses could have a better chance to resolve their financial challenges through Chapter 11....
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