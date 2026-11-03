Michigan Judge Blocks Election Pollbook Deletion Rule

By Melanie Dorsey ( November 3, 2026, 4:43 PM EST) -- A Michigan Court of Claims judge has permanently blocked enforcement of a state rule requiring local election officials to delete electronic pollbook records shortly after elections, ruling that the requirement violates Michigan law because it demands the destruction of information that must be preserved for 22 months....
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