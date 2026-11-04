How Contracts Can Address Agentic AI Monitoring Risk
By Jasmine Parker and Aisha McKinney ( November 4, 2026, 5:20 PM EST) -- Continuous monitoring sounds reassuring in an artificial intelligence vendor's proposal. So does human oversight. But what do those commitments mean if an agent can interfere with the systems responsible for detecting and reporting its behavior?...
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