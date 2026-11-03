Past Losses Haunt Colo.'s Universal Preschool Law Defense

By Katie Buehler ( November 3, 2026, 9:43 PM EST) -- For eight years, Colorado has repeatedly met a skeptical U.S. Supreme Court when defending antidiscrimination laws against religious objectors. Now, that poor track record seems likely to doom the state's latest attempt to protect its universal preschool program's equal opportunity mandate from Catholic challengers....
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