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IKEA 'Boys' Club' Derailed Manager's Career, Bias Suit Alleges

By Emily Brill ( November 4, 2026, 6:00 PM EST) -- An ambitious IKEA middle manager lost her shot at a promotion and eventually lost her job entirely because of the toxic "boys' club" culture of the company's leadership team, she alleged in a new discrimination suit in Washington state court....

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