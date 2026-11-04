State AG Race Wins Set To Give Dems Control Of Most Offices

By Madison Arnold ( November 4, 2026, 5:00 PM EST) -- Democrats are poised to oversee a majority of state attorneys general offices around the country after Tuesday's elections saw the party hang on to all of its existing seats and flip control of five offices from the Republicans, according to unofficial election results....
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