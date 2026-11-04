Blackstone Raises €13B For European Lending

By Joel Poultney ( November 4, 2026, 3:00 PM GMT) -- Asset management giant Blackstone said Wednesday it has raised €13 billion ($14.6 billion) for lending to middle- and upper-middle-market borrowers in Europe, highlighting strong demand for private credit across the bloc....
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