ITC Hires 2 IP Specialists As New Judges, Bringing Total To 7

By Ryan Davis ( November 4, 2026, 8:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has hired a Patent Trial and Appeal Board judge and a Winston Taylor intellectual property attorney as administrative law judges, bringing its roster of judges to seven in a move the commission said will bolster its ability to handle IP cases....
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