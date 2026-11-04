House Democrat Urges Labor Agencies To Preserve Records

By Benjamin Morse ( November 4, 2026, 3:13 PM EST) -- The top Democrat on the House Education and Workforce Committee in a Wednesday letter urged the U.S. Department of Labor, National Labor Relations Board and other federal agencies on Wednesday to preserve government records ahead of the next Congress, warning that officials who unlawfully destroy documents could face criminal penalties....
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