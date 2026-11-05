Colo. Judge Denies Bid To Continue Hemp Venture Trial

By Jonathan Capriel ( November 5, 2026, 10:11 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal judge denied a hemp entrepreneur's request to delay a trial in his suit accusing a family farm of stealing his share of hemp harvest, worth at least $9.9 million, saying he should have attached medical records if he was going to claim his health precluded him from attending....
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