Fed. Circ. Presses Medytox On Bid To Save ITC Theft Case

By Ryan Davis ( November 9, 2026, 8:01 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit judge on Monday appeared perplexed by medical aesthetics provider Medytox Inc.'s position that the U.S. International Trade Commission wrongly rejected its claim that a rival stole its anti-wrinkle technology, saying Medytox's argument "has nothing to do" with the ruling....
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