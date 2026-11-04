Colo. Says Radiologist's AI Fund Was A Ponzi-Like Scheme

By Katryna Perera ( November 4, 2026, 7:17 PM EST) -- Colorado's securities commissioner accused a Lakewood radiologist and his investment company of fraudulently raising about $5.2 million from 14 investors, including his parents and brothers, by touting an artificial intelligence trading program that was in fact an untested work in progress that lost money nearly every month....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.