Holland & Hart Cost Ex-Client $23M Stake In Co., Suit Says
By Zach Dupont ( November 4, 2026, 8:59 PM EST) -- Holland & Hart LLP and two of its attorneys were accused of malpractice in Colorado state court Tuesday by a former client who claims the attorneys failed to inform her that a wealth transfer plan with her then-husband left her iced out of the couple's most valuable asset....
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