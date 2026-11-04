Altria Tells 4th Circ. ITC Patent Cases Are Unconstitutional

By Elliot Weld ( November 4, 2026, 6:36 PM EST) -- Altria has asked the Fourth Circuit to undo a district court decision allowing a patent case in the U.S. International Trade Commission brought against it by Juul to proceed, saying the Constitution dictates that private patent disputes belong in the courts....
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