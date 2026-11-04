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Ex-Utility Regulator's $2,500 Fine Suit Meets Skeptical Judge

By Aaron Keller ( November 4, 2026, 6:07 PM EST) -- A Connecticut judge appeared skeptical Wednesday of former Public Utilities Regulatory Authority chair Marissa P. Gillett's bid to keep alive a lawsuit challenging a $2,500 open records commission fine, pushing Gillett's lawyer to concede that because the authority tendered payment, the ex-chairperson was no longer personally on the hook....

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