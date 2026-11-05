Ropes & Gray-Led Pharma Biz Offers $541M For Swedish Rival
By Dawood Fakhir ( November 5, 2026, 4:33 PM GMT) -- U.S. biopharma company ANI said Thursday it has offered to acquire Swedish pharmaceutical company Egetis for up to approximately 5.3 billion Swedish kronor ($541 million) to gain access to a newly approved drug....
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