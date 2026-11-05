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13 Arrested Over €100M Luxury Car VAT Fraud, EPPO Says

By Kevin Pinner ( November 5, 2026, 9:43 PM GMT) -- Thirteen individuals were arrested in Germany and Austria over links to a cross-border value-added tax fraud scheme involving luxury vehicles that caused an estimated €100 million ($112 million) in tax losses, the European Public Prosecutor's Office said Thursday....

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