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Wendy's Rejects $1.4B Trian-Led Take-Private Offer

By Al Barbarino ( November 5, 2026, 3:11 PM EST) -- Wendy's said Thursday that an independent committee of its board unanimously rejected a $1.4 billion Trian Fund Management-led buyout offer that was made public last week, adopting a shareholder rights plan to deter the group from acquiring additional shares without board approval....

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