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Linklaters, Cyril Amarchand Lead Adani's $2.9B Evos Buy

By Nate Beck ( November 5, 2026, 2:01 PM EST) -- India-based Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. said Thursday that it plans to acquire Evos BV, a liquid storage operator based in the Netherlands, in a $2.9 billion deal advised by Linklaters LLP and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas....

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