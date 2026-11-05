Toshiba, DTE Are Worlds Apart On Bond For $394M Judgment

By Melanie Dorsey ( November 5, 2026, 6:44 PM EST) -- Toshiba Corp. urged a Michigan federal judge Thursday to limit its appeal bond to $37 million rather than the $549 million sought by two Michigan utilities, arguing that a state law capping appeal bonds should apply as the company challenges a $394 million judgment over a botched power plant overhaul....
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