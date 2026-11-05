Racing Against Whistleblowers Could Cost Companies

By Phillip Bantz ( November 5, 2026, 3:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's new cash rewards program for tips on criminal fraud threatens to ramp up the pressure on companies to hurry internal investigations and quickly report suspected misconduct to the government before whistleblowers do, which could backfire in some cases, according to experts....
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