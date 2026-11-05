Judge Pauses Ban On New ACA Insurance Brokers

By Jared Foretek ( November 5, 2026, 7:45 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge on Thursday paused a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services rule barring new insurance agents and brokers from signing up to sell plans on the Affordable Care Act marketplace for 2027, holding that HHS likely had to solicit public comment before issuing the rule....
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