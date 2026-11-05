Mich. Woman Says Ousted Atty Can't Appeal For State

By Susan Smiley ( November 5, 2026, 8:36 PM EST) -- A woman who was charged with involuntary manslaughter in an unusual citizen-initiated criminal prosecution after her son crashed his car, killing his passenger, has asked a Michigan state appeals court to rebuff a private attorney's attempt to restore his role as special prosecutor pursuing the case on behalf of the victim's family....
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