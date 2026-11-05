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Trump's Hush Money Conviction Examined By Wary NY Panel

By Frank G. Runyeon ( November 5, 2026, 7:19 PM EST) -- A New York State appellate court Thursday quizzed attorneys for President Donald Trump and state prosecutors over his hush-money conviction, exploring defense counsel's claims that the district attorney trespassed into federal jurisdiction by charging election violations and trampled on presidential immunity in a case "infected with multiple fatal errors."...

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