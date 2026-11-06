Ice Miller Sued Over $729K Award After Losing Federal Forum
By Andrea Keckley ( November 6, 2026, 1:32 PM EST) -- A couple who hired Ice Miller LLP to defend their organization against a breach of contract suit have accused the firm in Indiana federal court of exposing them to additional litigation with a settlement that failed to preserve federal jurisdiction over future disputes....
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