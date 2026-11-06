Blank Rome Partner, Hotel Founder Disputes $15.6M Tax Bill

By Zak Kostro ( November 6, 2026, 6:37 PM EST) -- A Blank Rome LLP partner who founded a luxury boutique hotel in Italy told the U.S. Tax Court the IRS improperly determined he owes roughly $15.6 million in taxes and penalties, disputing the agency's assertion that his hotel operations didn't qualify as a business for purposes of claiming expenses....
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