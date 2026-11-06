FinCEN Scraps Unpopular Cross-Border Recordkeeping Plan
By Aislinn Keely ( November 6, 2026, 7:56 PM EST) -- The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network said Friday it has withdrawn a controversial six-year-old proposal that planned to significantly lower the threshold for collecting and transmitting identifying information for financial transactions across U.S. borders and apply the requirements to cryptocurrency....
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