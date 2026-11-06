Charitable Tax Break Denied For Vacant Md. Property

By Sanjay Talwani ( November 6, 2026, 4:24 PM EST) -- A property tax break for a vacant Maryland property whose nonprofit owner intended to develop it as an assisted living and adult daycare facility was denied by the state tax court, which found that the property was not being used for a charitable purpose....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.