Firms Must Face RICO Claims In Asbestos Fraud Suit

By Emily Field ( November 9, 2026, 11:02 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday held that Simmons Hanly Conroy LLP and Sokolove Law must face racketeering claims brought by a Los Angeles industrial pipe manufacturer alleging that the firms brought baseless asbestos claims, finding that an antitrust doctrine shielding those who petition the courts does not apply....
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