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Md. Office Tower Valuation Boosted By $5M

By Sanjay Talwani ( November 6, 2026, 3:56 PM EST) -- A 13-story Maryland office building was initially overvalued by a local assessor in 2023 and 2024 but undervalued after a local appeal by the owner, the Maryland Tax Court said, increasing the valuation by about $5 million for each year....

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