3rd Circ. Preview: UPenn Staff Rifts, FTC $3M Fee Fight

By George Woolston ( November 6, 2026, 4:35 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit began its November session by examining Tree of Life synagogue shooter Robert Bowers' appeal of his death sentence and is set to hear a number of other matters ranging from a state's bid to restore millions of dollars in food aid, to the federal government fighting a $3 million counsel fee award, to reviewing the third-party harassment test....
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