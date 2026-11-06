Squire Patton, Baker McKenzie Hit With Data Breach Suits

By Rae Ann Varona ( November 6, 2026, 8:02 PM EST) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP and Baker McKenzie failed to protect private personal information stored in the law firms' systems from separate cyberattacks and delayed notifying affected individuals for roughly two months, two proposed class actions filed in Ohio and Illinois federal courts have alleged....
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