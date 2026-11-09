Hospital Can't Redo Nurses Union Row, NLRB Says

By Katherine Smith ( November 9, 2026, 3:55 PM EST) -- An Oregon hospital cannot win remand of its case challenging a National Labor Relations Board order requiring the hospital to bargain with a nurses union, the board has told the D.C. Circuit, claiming the hospital can't relitigate issues over the union's certification it should have raised in an underlying case....
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