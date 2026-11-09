Judge Sides With FTC In Credit Co.'s Bid To Dodge $5.2M Debt

By Katryna Perera ( November 9, 2026, 6:05 PM EST) -- The owner and operator of a credit monitoring company must pay a $5.2 million judgment to the Federal Trade Commission, after a North Carolina judge found the court lacks jurisdiction over his challenge because the "notice of unpaid judgment" the FTC sent him is not a final agency action....
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