Carhartt Hit With $100M Race Bias Claim By Ex-VP

By Melanie Dorsey ( November 9, 2026, 6:36 PM EST) -- A former Carhartt Inc. vice president who says she was the apparel company's highest-ranking Black executive has filed a federal lawsuit seeking at least $100 million in punitive damages, alleging she was subjected to racial discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation before being fired for speaking out against discriminatory workplace practices....
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