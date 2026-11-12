The Go-To Firms For Insurance Litigation In 2026

By Hope Patti ( November 12, 2026, 3:19 PM EST) -- A Florida-based law firm filed the most insurance coverage actions in the first half of 2026, primarily representing policyholders in property damage disputes, while BigLaw firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani was the most frequent choice among insurer defendants....
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