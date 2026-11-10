John Morgan On Why Luck Matters More Than Most Admit

By Y. Peter Kang ( November 10, 2026, 4:39 PM EST) -- John Morgan, founder of personal injury giant Morgan & Morgan PA, built the largest personal injury firm in the U.S., with 1,110 attorneys in 140 locations. In his new memoir, "Life Is Luck," the attorney who Forbes estimates has a net worth of $1.5 billion argues that success is about more than talent, intelligence or determination. It is also about recognizing opportunities, taking risks and capitalizing on fortunate breaks when they appear....