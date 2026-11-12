Employee Benefits Pro Rejoins Shipman & Goodwin In Conn.

By Christine DeRosa ( November 12, 2026, 4:29 PM EST) -- After spending the last two and a half years operating his own practice and being of counsel with Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP, an experienced employee benefits and executive compensation attorney has returned to Shipman & Goodwin LLP....
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