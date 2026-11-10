AI, Bulk TM Apps Might Be Spurring Intent-To-Use Increase

By Theresa Schliep ( November 10, 2026, 9:47 PM EST) -- The share of intent-to-use trademark applications filed in the U.S. has increased over the past two years, and attorneys say the burgeoning trend hints at the increasing prevalence of artificial intelligence tools in trademark prosecution, as well as lawyers opting to file many applications at once to see what sticks....
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