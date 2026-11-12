Judge Newman's Former Atty Has Moved From DOJ To USPTO

By Adam Lidgett ( November 12, 2026, 3:27 PM EST) -- An attorney who had represented Federal Circuit Judge Pauline Newman for part of an ongoing legal battle over her suspension has moved to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office after serving about a year at the U.S. Department of Justice, according to the patent agency....
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